Margot Robbie Opens Up About The Moment She Believed She 'made It' In Hollywood

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie revealed that there was a moment in her career where she felt like she has finally made it in Hollywood. Margot Robbie is best known for playing the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. She has also done an array of films and has dabbled in many different genres. Apart from movies, she has also acted in television shows. Margot Robbie, while talking to the kids from a hospital, revealed a career highlight.

Margot Robbie’s Hollywood career highlight

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie To Learn Banjo From Marcus Mumford Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Margot Robbie stated that every step of the way she thought that she has gotten the best and that things cannot be better than this. She also recalled the time when she moved to America. She stated that she had just done the television show Neighbours after which she moved to America. The Australian actors stated that she saw a billboard of the show she was then a part of.

Margot Robbie added that she was in Times Square, New York and there was a tall billboard of the show she was shooting. On the billboard she was eight feet tall and looking at the billboard she finally thought that she made it. Margot Robbie was referring to her first break in the show Pan Am. The show was about airways titled Pan America World airways. Pan Am was a period drama and Margot Robbie plays the role of Laura Cameron.

ALSO READ: Did Leonardo DiCaprio And Margot Robbie's Chemistry Make Her Husband Jealous?

Margot Robbie’s movies

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Feud Over Winning Margot Robbie's Attention? - Throwback

Margot Robbie’s role as Leonardo Di Caprio’s wife in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street is considered to be her international breakthrough film. She was highly acknowledged for the role and set a mark for herself in the industry. Another turning point in Margot Robbie’s career came when she was cast as Dr Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn in the movie Suicide Squad. The actor enchanted the audience with a stellar performance as The Joker’s girlfriend.

Margot Robbie, for her role as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya received critical appreciation and nominations for Best Actor in a leading role in the Academy Award as well as the BAFTA Film Awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion picture comedy or musical in Golden Globe Awards. Margot Robbie’s movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mary Queen of Scots, Bombshell, Birds of Prey were quite successful at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Can Be The Next 007, Says Former 'James Bond' George Lazenby

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.