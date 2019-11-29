Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Earns Rs 37 Crores

The latest Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Marjaavaan has slowed down in terms of its hype and box office collection. The film was doing decently in the first few days after its release on 15 November 2019. The film has made ₹37,15,00,000 at the box office so far, as reported by Box Office India. The film has not yet crossed the budget that it was made with, which is ₹38,00,00,000. Marjaavaan is not expected to meet the ₹50 crore mark, according to most film analysts.

Marjaavaan box office collection so far

Marjaavaan has made around ₹37 crores at the box office so far. The film was doing well at the box office for a few days after its release. On the first day, the film made around ₹7 crores. On the second and third day, it made ₹7.21 crores and ₹10.1 crores respectively. On the days that followed, Marjaavaan made less that ₹2.5 crores per day. It has barely picked up pace after the eleventh day when it earned only ₹2 crores at the box office. Overseas, the film has made $760,000 in the first week. According to most film analysts, the has not been doing well because of the audience review. The film has been described as a masala film which does not relate to the present condition of the country.

About Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film which hit the theatres in mid-November. The film has been written and directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Marjaavaan brought together the Sidharth-Riteish combo after a long time. The two were last seen together in the film Ek Villain, which was received well by the audience. The film, however, did not do well at the box office contradicting a few predictions.

