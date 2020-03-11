Mrunal Thakur To Be A Part Of 'Thadam' Remake Alongside Sidharth Malhotra

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the critically acclaimed hit Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The 27-year-old has caught the attention of filmmakers for her promising acting. It is reported in the media that Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the remake of hit south film Thadam. Mrunal Thakur will be sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra who was also roped in for the project recently.

Mrunal Thakur to be a part of 'Thadam' remake with Sidharth Malhotra

In the film Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying a double role, meanwhile, as per reports, Mrunal Thakur will be playing the role of a cop in the film. The original film Thadam was based on true stories and the police officer has a key role in the sequence of events. Mrunal Thakur’s character is also expected to be based on similar lines. The film Thadam is a mystery thriller and kept the audiences amused throughout, it will be interesting to see if Mrunal Thakur alongside Sidharth Malhotra are able to hold the nerve of the audiences.

The original film Thadam had Arun Vijay in a double role. As per the trailer of the film, there is a mysterious murder on the loose, While on the discovery of the culprit, it is found that the accused has a look-alike. The film also had Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The Bollywood version is yet to reveal the further cast members of the film. The film is still in pre-production stage and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series as well as Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios are yet to give a go to the shooting process.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has completed filming for her next Aankh Micholi. She will also be seen in the film Jersey, another South remake, and also in Toofan. Mrunal Thakur and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thadam remake have a tentative release date of November 20, 2020.

