Mary-Kate Olsen Reaches Cordial Divorce Settlement With Olivier Sarkozy After Months

Fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen and French banker Olivier Sarkozy's divorce has finally taken a progressing step. The former couple has reached finally a settlement in their divorce. As mentioned in Vanity Fair, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have agreed on mutual terms. Read ahead for more details.

Mary-Kate Olsen Reaches Divorce Settlement With Olivier Sarkozy

According to Vanity Fair, French banker Olivier Sarkozy's lawyer stated in the court that the latter has come to an agreement with Mary. Olsen's lawyer also confirmed the same. As mentioned in Vanity Fair, the presiding judge told both the parties' lawyer to get the case done and get them divorced during Olsen and Sarkozy's latest meeting. All wore black for the occasion.

Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce made headlines eight months ago. As mentioned in the court documents obtained by TMZ, the fashion designer signed a petition and sent the notice to divorce her husband. However, the proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic lockdown.

According to E! News, during the lockdown, Mary-Kate Olsen requested an emergency order to end the marriage. She claimed that her husband Olivier discontinued the lease on their house in New York. She also alleged that the latter expected her to move out during the pandemic. According to a copy of the affidavit obtained by People, Mary-Kate Olsen stated that she was petrified that her husband Olivier was trying to deprive her of the home that they had lived in. She also added that if he is successful, she will not only lose her home but also risk losing her personal property as well.

However, Mary-Kate Olsen's request for an emergency order to end the marriage was denied in mid-May 2020. According to E! News, a New York courts spokesperson said that only essential emergency filings were accepted in the court. Later by end of May 2020, the Full House alum officially filed for divorce, and Mary-Kate's summons and complaint were accepted and processed by the Manhattan County clerk.

Mary and Olivier got married secretly in November 2015. The latter was previously married to Charlotte Bernard. They also had two kids together.

