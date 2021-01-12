How To Watch 'Sex And The City' Online For Free? Take A Look At The Step By Step Guide

The American comedy-drama sitcom, Sex and The City originally premiered in July 1998, on HBO. The series ran for six seasons. Recently, the lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker announced through an Instagram post that, Sex and The City will soon reboot for 10 episodes based on the characters' friendship in their 50s. Having said that here's how to Watch Sex and The City online for free ahead of reboot Sex and The City episodes premiere on HBO Max. Read ahead for more details.

How to watch Sex and The City online for free:

All six seasons of Sex and The City are currently streaming on HBO Max. The OTT platform had launched its seven-day free trial, which ended in December 2020. Now, HBO Max streaming service is offering the viewers a 22 percent discount on every new subscription, who later prepay for six months at $69.99.

The above discount sale offer is only valid till Jan 15, 2021. Hence, every superfan of Sex and The City should take advantage of this limited offer. A WarnerMedia representative told Variety in a statement in December 2020 that they frequently update and iterate their offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer.

HBO Max also offers a special offer to AT&T customers. If you are an AT&T customer, you are eligible for a free HBO Max subscription with your unlimited plan. However, not all AT&T customers are eligible for this plan. To know the exact offer, you can check AT&T’s website to see if your plan is eligible.

If you are eligible to get a complimentary HBO Max subscription from your AT&T account, here's how to do it. Activate your AT&T account online. Set up HBO Max on your unlimited plan. Sign in and ready to stream HBO Max. Finally, binge-watch Sex and the City.

Sex and The City cast Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be seen reprising their roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. Kim Cattrall will not be seen in the new series reprising her role of Samantha. The series' original creator, Darren Star also won't return to the sets. Director Michael Patrick King will serve as the show's Executive Producer, who was also the director of the original series.

