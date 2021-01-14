Sunny Leone Gives Glimpse Of Her 'visit For Some Relaxing Getaway From The City!'; Watch

Sunny Leone is currently enjoying her getaway outside Mumbai city in Trikaya Retreat, Kamshet, Maharashtra. On January 14, the actor took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her mini vacation outside the city. Sharing pictures and videos of her from the getaway, Sunny Leone said, "Loved this beautiful place @trikayaretreat!!". Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post.

Sunny Leone enjoys her getaway outside the city

In the above embedded Instagram post, Sunny Leone shared a video and pictures from her trip to Trikaya Retreat. In this video, the actor gave a glimpse of her stay at the retreat. She said, "Hey everyone, I am at Trikaya Retreat and I wanted to show you how beautiful it is up here check this out, the view is beautiful".

She further added, " It's raining and it's beautiful. I wanted sunny and I know it's gonna be absolutely gorgeous". Sunny Leone also urged her fans, "So make sure you guys check this place out!".

In the Instagram images shared in this post, the Babydoll dancer stunned in a greyish graphic tee, paired with a maroon jacket. She clubbed the t-shirt ensemble with denim ripped jeans and sported a pair of black boots. Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Sunny Leone penned, "Loved this beautiful place @trikayaretreat!! Worth a visit for some relaxing getaway from the city! #SunnyLeone". Take a look at Sunny Leone's travel photos.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Sunny Leone commented on her Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Custom is a second nature", while another added, "Beautiful.... Nice looking". Another fan comment read as "Fantastic pics ma'am ji @sunnyleone". Trikaya Retreat's official Instagram page also commented on Sunny Leone's travel photos. They wrote, "Glad you enjoyed your stay with us ma'am". The actor's Instagram post received more than 200k views. Several fans dropped hearts and kissing emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

