Neena Gupta Reveals Her Biggest Lessons From Her Past Relationships

Neena Gupta has always managed to mesmerise and amaze the audience with her on-screen characters. Breaking stereotypes, she proved her versatility through her projects including Badhaai Ho, among others. Neena Gupta's glimpses in the trailers of upcoming films, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga has already caught the attention of the audience and fans.

Meanwhile, she opened up about her past relationships in an interview with a new-age digital company founded by Twinkle Khanna. Her reply to one of the questions is something that many adults and youths can relate to.

Neena Gupta encountered a few questions about love, relationship, and cheating. The 50-year-old actor shared her view on these points. While talking about the pressure society creates on an individual, she said that unless a person doesn't ask for financial or emotional support, it doesn't bother either to a society or an individual.

Moving to the next question, Gupta added that she fails to understand why she is repeating the same mistakes in her relationships. She believes that she has not learned anything from her mistakes. Neena Gupta ended the conversation after discussing her views on cheating.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta has a child with West Indies cricket player Vivian Richards. After dating each for a brief time, they parted their ways. Recently, in a media interaction, Neena expressed that she regretted having a child before she got marrier. Neena Gupta married a Delhi-based Charted Accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

