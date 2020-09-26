Masaba Gupta Calls Salad 'cheal Meal'; Reveals She Follows 'ayurvedic Food Principles'

On Friday night, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her dinner platter. The pic showed that Masaba opted for some kale, pumpkin seeds, apple, pomegranate and dried cranberries. Masaba expressed that she whipped up the 'quickest, yummiest and crunchiest' salad in between work calls. More so, the designer also revealed that she follows 'ayurvedic food principles'.

"Ayurvedic principle of warm, cooked food. But I was really craving this" she wrote. This is not the first time when Masaba shared her diet and fitness tips on social media. The actor time and again keeps sharing glimpses of her food and diet routine.

Masaba Gupta's diet

Earlier this week, Masaba munched on a pizza with extra roasted garlic and green chillies. Sharing a picture of the same, she wrote, "What are Sunday’s for? Long, warm, luxurious Bourbon Vanilla baths, being generous with all the delicious skincare I’ve been hoarding for months and finally tucking into bed with that Pizza I’ve been thinking of all week! (with extra roasted garlic & green chillies)". Along with the pizzas, Masaba also had some blackberries, cranberries and pomegranate.

Recently, Masaba Gupta also expressed that her PCOD has nearly vanished. She indulged in a 'Question and Answer' session on Instagram and replied to fans' queries. A user asked, "Are you doing the 16 hours fast every day? How do you feel?". Soon, Masaba Gupta replied that she feels great and added that she has more energy, more clarity, no acidity. More so, Gupta wrote, "My PCOD etc has nearly vanished."

When another fan asked, "How do you deal with PCOD? I have PCOD for 7 years now and it just gets worse", Masaba wrote, "Lose weight!! It’s the best way! But pls do it in a safe & slow way.” She added, "Do not get on some crap fad diet especially Keto-it messed my body up."

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The show entails the story of how Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta runs her business in the world of fashion and also manages her family. She then embarks on a new journey when she dips her toes in the dating world. The show stars actors Rytasha Rathore, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta and Neil Bhopalam in the lead roles. The series garnered positive reviews from fans.

(Promo image: Masaba Instagram)

