Masaba Gupta's 'House Of Masaba' Office Incurs Inventory Damage After Short Circuit Mishap

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s store in Bombay faced a mishap yesterday, on September 23, 2020, due to rains in Mumbai. The designer took to her Instagram stories as she shared the news and asked customers to bear with the delay in orders. Read on to know more details about the story:

Masaba Gupta’s Instagram Story on short circuit at office

Masaba Gupta informed her fans and followers on Instagram that the Mumbai rains have resulted in a short circuit in her store's storage facility. Masaba also informed that everyone was safe, and no person was hurt, but the fire caused some damages to the inventory.

She went on to say that as the staff and everyone else were just getting used to the 'new normal' of business, this might be an obstacle for their smooth operations. She requested customers to bear for a while if there's any delay in their order deliveries. Masaba also thanked them in the end for understanding and for their support.

Masaba Gupta on the work front

The designer made headlines last month as her show Masaba Masaba made it to Netflix. The show offers a glimpse of Masaba’s life and depicts how she has learned to grow over the years, from a failed marriage to the lack of inspiration for a new collection and other issues in her life. The show revolves around Masaba’s journey of running away from her problem to finally facing them and looking for a solution. The show takes the form of a documentary.

Masaba Masaba is a 6-episode series with Masaba Gupta and her mother, actress Neena Gupta playing major roles. The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Neil Bhoopalam, Satyadeep Mishra, and Rytasha Rathore in other pivotal roles. Fans have loved the show and it received some rave reviews. They are also excited about another season.

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram to share this post by Netflix India. This is the list of the Top 10 shows in India on September 15th, 2020 and Masaba Masaba had topped the list. Her caption was also a quirky one: ''This is just a congratulatory post .... for Money Heist ðŸ¥³ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ˜… @netflix_in.''

