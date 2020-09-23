Masaba Gupta Shares BTS Of 'Masaba Masaba's' Boat Scene, Says 'Wanted To Kill Myself'

Masaba Gupta's Netflix show Masaba Masaba was a huge success for the designer. On September 23, Masaba took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback IG story of behind the scenes video from the sets of Masaba Masaba. This Instagram video reveals the cast and crew's struggles while shooting Masaba Masaba's boat scene. Masaba Gupta said, "I wanted to kill myself". Read ahead for more details.

Masaba shares BTS of 'Masaba Masaba'

Originally shared by the director Sonam Nair, the Instagram story shows the series' crew sitting tired in a room. Masaba Gupta can be seen in her costume for the boat scene, a white blazer dress. She looks tired and drained out with no expression on her face. The crew also looks exhausted.

The video was shot a year ago and Sonam Nair shared the video through her Instagram story. Resharing the story, Masaba mentioned that a year ago Masaba Masaba's team shot two full nights on the boat. Masaba Gupta wrote, 'A year ago today we shot two full nights on a boat. And I wanted to kill myself as you can see'. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's Instagram.

Image Credits - Masaba Gupta Instagram Stories

'Masaba Masaba' boat scene

The boat scene starts in the fifth episode of Masaba Masaba. In it, Masaba Gupta organises a fashion show on a lavish boat. However, the entire show turns out to be a disaster. The scene begins with Masaba enjoying the climate on the boat, while her entire team works for the show. Slowly, all the problems and difficulties start coming in for Masaba. The show gets spoiled. They are only 100 people allowed on the boat that leads to a long waiting line at the docks.

With the lack of responsible planning, Masaba's show turns into a huge disaster. One of her models gets sick due to food on the boat and pukes on the show stopper of her show. The investors get terrified of Masaba's work. The boat scene continues till the last episode, where Masaba wakes up at the boat running late for her meeting with investors.

'Masaba Masaba' trailer

