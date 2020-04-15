Masaba Gupta Producing Masks Under Her Label Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Masaba Gupta is contributing towards the betterment of people amidst the COVID-19 lockdown like several other Bollywood celebrities. She has started a new venture of creating non-surgical masks and is making them under her label. Read on to know more about this donation activity by Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta:

Masaba Gupta's non-surgical masks for donation

Taking to her official social media handle, Masaba Gupta posted several photos which showed the non-surgical masks that are been made under her label for donation. She captioned this post saying, "Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic & lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt."

Talking about the ill-effects of COVID-19 outbreak she said, "...the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time." She further talked about how she is trying to play her part by helping the nation and said, "We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable."

Talking about these masks, Masaba Gupta stated, "The Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine & we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of. #MasKaba #HouseofMasaba #Masks #COVID #Covid19 #StayAtHome #InThisTogether."

