Are Masaba Gupta & Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-husband Satyadeep In A Relationship?

Masaba Gupta has made it to headlines as speculations about her relationship with actor Satyadeep Mishra have been doing the rounds. As reported by media portals, the two are in quarantine together in Goa. Satyadeep Mishra happens to the ex-husband of Aditi Rao Hydari. Read on to know more about it.

Satyadeep Mishra and Masaba Gupta in quarantine together?

Masaba Gupta was married to film producer, Madhu Mantena in the year 2015. However, after three years of marriage, the two parted ways with each other in the year 2018. In a joint statement, the two had confirmed news about their separation.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Masaba and Satyadeep had gone to Goa to spend their weekend together. The two got stuck there as the lockdown was announced and have been in quarantine together ever since.

Masaba Gupta has always kept her personal life under wraps. However, this time, their social media activities have given rise to rumours and speculations amongst fans. The two had indirectly become a part of each other’s social media activities.

Recently, many celebrities had been posting pictures wearing masks made by House of Masaba. One of them was Satyadeep Mishra. He not only shared a video of himself wearing the mask made by Masaba Gupta but also wrote, “Got your own #MasKaba yet?!!”

As per reports from a leading media portal, Satyadeep Mishra is followed by Masaba Gupta’s girl gang. It was further reported that this implies that Masaba’s friends have accepted Satyadeep into their lives as someone special for Masaba.

As mentioned before as well, Satyadeep Mishra and Aditi Rao Hydari were married in the year 2007. But the two parted ways in the year 2013. The same year, Aditi, who had always kept her marriage under wraps, not only confirmed the marriage but also stated that the two had separated.

On the work front, Satyadeep Mishra was recently seen in a web series called Illegal. In the series, he shared the screen with Neha Sharma and Kubbra Sait. The series was received well by fans and critics alike.

Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, has been very active on social media during the lockdown. She has been seen posting motivational posts to help her fans get through these dark times. The fashion designer was also seen judging a reality show, Supermodel of the Year.

Image credits: Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra Instagram

