Masaba Gupta Joins The Elf On The Shelf Viral Meme Trend With "Masala On Masaba"

Masaba Gupta is the latest celebrity to join the Elf on the Shelf meme trend that has become viral. The meme originally started when a few Hollywood celebrities used their photoshop skills as a gag on some rhyming words. For example, the first Elf on the Shelf meme began with “Garcelle on Pharrell”, where an image of a small Garcelle was spotted seated on Pharrell Williams. The meme trend thus caught on and celebrities soon began to join the trend. Thus Masaba Gupta too has joined the trend with her own hilarious twist to it.

Masaba Gupta joins the Elf on Shelf viral meme trend

The actor shared a sun-kissed image of herself flaunting her braids. In the background, a picture of a masala box can be seen on her shoulder. Thus Masaba jovially quipped that she is joining the trend for every time she has been called “Masala Madam”. Thus the designer used her real-life example to play on words and join the viral meme trend. The Masala on Masaba picture garnered tremendous likes and reactions from her well-wishers and celebrity friends. Sharing the post on her timeline, she wrote that she just had to make this meme for Instagram. Her fans found the picture quite amusing and left several laughing emojis in the comments section.

Fans commented on how much they loved her style and the sense of humour with which she posted the meme. They also were left laughing due to the unique connection of her name being associated with Masala. Prior to her, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the trend and added a photoshopped image of Oprah Winfrey on her shoulder. Thus the actor jovially joined the trend saying “Oprah on Chopra”, which left her followers laughing at her humour. The meme trend was actually inspired from a children’s book named Elf on the shelf which speaks of a Christmas Tradition where elves keep an eye on children who have been good that year. Thus the children who perform good deeds get to be on Santa’s “Nice” list. Thus the name “Elf on the Shelf” got a twist when Garcelle Beauvais played on the words and got her name to rhyme with Pharrell with Garcelle on a Pharrell. Thus the trend began and several Hollywood celebrities joined in.

