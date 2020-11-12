Masaba Gupta Shares Stunning Picture Of Her Posing At A Picturesque Location In Maldives

Actor Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to share a stunning picture of her relaxing in Heritance Aarah, Maldives. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple and sweet caption. Netizens were quick to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta shared a glamorous picture of her posing on a sunny day at a beach in the Maldives. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a green swimsuit under a chalet. She actor can be seen donning a green swimwear and opted for a sleek back hairdo, earrings, and a pair of sunglasses. In the picture, one can also notice the picturesque location that consists of coconut trees, aqua blue water, silver sand, and blue sky.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet and simple caption. She wrote, “A whole new World. ðŸ ðŸŒŠ #heritanceaarah #aitkenspencehotels”. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's Instagram post below.

As soon as Masaba Gupta shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise, positive comments and several emojis. Some of the users went on to talk about how stunning the actor is looking in the picture, while some when on to praise the actor and the picturesque locations. One of the users wrote, “this is very very beautiful. Love it!” While the other one wrote, “This is the most stunning pic on the internet that I have seen today”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The actor is quite active on her social media handle and is often seen sharing several pictures, videos, stories and more keeping her fans entertained. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a bright and happy picture with her mother, Neena Gupta. Masaba can be seen donning a pink lehenga with mustard yellow dupatta. She completed her look with a choker and opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup. Neena, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a yellow floral saree and opted for traditional jewellery and simple makeup. Take a look.

