Masaba Gupta Poses For 'Wild For You', Fans Say Her 'brand Needs No Models'

Masaba Gupta has been busy promoting her line of fragrances that she recently launched. In a recent photo, Masaba Gupta got a lot of appreciation for her style and beauty as fans pointed out that she is gorgeous. Fans even appreciated how her brand does not need models.

Masaba Gupta poses for 'Wild for You'

Masaba Gupta is a popular fashion designer who has recently launched her line of fragrances. Wild For You is one of the six variants of the perfumes she’s been promoting. For this variant, Masaba has been posting gorgeous pictures of herself and portraying the ‘raw, authentic and unafraid of exploring’ vibe in her pictures, which goes with the tagline of the variant.

In these photos, Masaba can be seen wearing a red top and a skirt while she walks amidst trees. Seeing those pictures, fans of the designer have been going gaga over how beautiful she is looking. Moreover, they have been appreciating her for her wild and stunning looks.

Fans reactions

Though the post got flooded with fan comments, there was one comment that caught everyone’s eye. A fan mentioned how the picture was so gorgeous and appreciated the fact that Masaba’s brand did not need models. The fan even said that nobody could beat Masaba’s beauty and that she was self-sufficient. Check out the comment below.

Apart from the comment above, there were some fans who pointed out how confident the designer looked. There were some other fans who said that red and orange were Masaba’s colours as she looks stunning in them. There were many other fans who showered the designer with a lot of love and appreciation. Check out the fan comments below.

What has Masaba Gupta been up to during lockdown

Masaba Gupta has been very active on social media during the lockdown. She has been keeping her fans updated with her daily life to keep them entertained and motivated to get through during these dark times. The designer has also been posting work out videos to keep her fans motivated to stay fit.

