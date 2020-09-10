Masaba Gupta Misses ‘caramel Tan’ & ‘crystal Blue Water’ In Throwback Post

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. Since there is not much to do people mainly rely on social media to kill that extra time. Further, the boredom also makes people reminisce due to which several take to social media to share throwback stories. Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this either. Recently, the ace designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a throwback picture that featured the actor in a swimsuit.

The designer appears to be wearing a silver swimsuit in the Instagram post. Masaba Gupta’s photo features an ethereal surrounding that is a true treat to the eye. Further, the Masaba Masaba actor appears to be taking a sunbath while sitting on a swing amidst a crystal clear pool. The shadow covering her body also enhances the beauty of the photograph. At the moment, the ace designer seems to be missing the ‘caramel tan’ days and the ‘crystal blue’ waters. She hence captioned the Instagram post as, “Dreaming of Crystal Blue Water & a Caramel tan #throwbackthursday”. Several fans showered their love on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some showered their love on the designer, some appreciated the scenic beauty of the site. You can check out Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Masaba Masaba Review:

As of August 28, Masaba Gupta’s show, Masaba Masaba featured on the streaming platform, Netlix. The show featured the real-life story of the ace designer, Masaba Gupta. This show has yet received mixed reviews. It has a rating of 6.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

A peek into Masaba Gupta’s Instagram handle

The Masaba Masaba actor is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a good fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Masaba has about 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

While Masaba uses the platform to share her projects, she often shares throwback pictures as well. Recently, Masaba took to Instagram to share a childhood picture wherein she appeared to be stretching on a swing. Masaba captioned the post as, “Anyone else feeling like they just wanna stretchhhhh today. ðŸ˜… #minimasaba #masabamasaba”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

