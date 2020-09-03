Masaba Gupta credits 'Gully Boy' for her acting strength, says 'it’s in my treasure chest'

Ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta who made her acting debut with recently released semi-autobiographical show Masaba Masaba, shared her inspiration on social media. The actress shared a short scene from the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy which according was the “anchor” for her through the entire journey of Masaba Masaba. Along with the scene, the designer penned a lengthy note while describing her journey of juggling work and acting together.

Masaba Gupta credits a scene from Gully Boy for her acting

The video shared by the 31-year-old actress on Instagram showcased a particular dialogue by Ranveer Singh who played the role of Murad in the film stands up to his selfish father Vijay Raaz, who questioned his status. Murad's response to his father’s question was that “is there someone else in this world who will tell me about my status.” This particular scene according to Masaba helped her "drown the noise" and stick to her guns.

While captioning the post, she wrote that post her decision to do acting, Masaba has been encountering questions like “now she is going to try acting?” She further wrote that people need anchors in life and sometimes they find them within themselves and sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples. The designer wrote that she had mentioned it earlier also that many people dissed the show even before she began filming. Masaba while revealing her tough time handling work and acting together wrote that it was harder for her because she was juggling design at the label and shooting at the same time and found her head stuck at work many times when she was on set. At last, she wrote that this particular scene was her anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. She confessed that though she has watched the film only once, however, this scene is stuck with her forever.

Ranveer Singh was the first one to leave a comment under the post and praised the designer for her classy acting in the show. Followed by the actor were several fans of Masaba who also appreciated her craft in the newly released show. One of the users hailed her acting and wrote that Masaba looked completely confident, strong, and opinionated in the show. Another user wrote that after binge-watching the show, the fan had a conversation with his family who were completely in awe of her skills in the show. A third user chimed in and commented that she completely loved the show and her acting. Another user who was completely taken aback by the stunning acting of the designer in the series expressed his excitement of waiting for the sequel.

