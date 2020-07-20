Masaba Gupta On Racial Discrimination: 'Grew Up Thinking I Was Inferior To White-skinned'

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta, who has always been upfront about her thoughts on body positivity, recently raised concerns about racial discrimination in society. With campaigns related to Black Lives Matter echoing in the US and all over the world, Masaba voiced her support to the ‘brown lives matter’ campaign in India. Recently, Masaba recalled her childhood memory and revealed that she really had a tough time in school where people constantly considered it nothing big.

Masaba opens up about her views on racial discrimination

Talking about the same, Masaba said that everyone in her school used to take these things very casually and considered it not a big deal. Masaba explained that she grew up thinking that she was inferior to white-skinned people. And as a child, she said that she continuously thought about it and later it became a part of the upbringing that made her believe that probably she has a dusky complexion, she might not get anywhere in life.

Read: Masaba Gupta To Make Her Acting Debut With Mother Neena Gupta In New Series On Netflix

Read: Masaba Gupta's Hack For Working Out On A Lazy Day Involves Her 'anokhi Pyjamas'

She further went to say that “On a common person’s level, one should not let anything pass. You have to pull people up.” Adding, she said, “we are a country where we think something is going to change when a Bollywood star or a cricketer come out and say, ‘you don’t have to fair-skinned to be successful’.”

Through her journey in the industry, the designer unabashedly said that unfortunately, the beauty, fashion, and Bollywood industry are to be blamed and that’s how many times people hear that they have to be fair-skinned to bag a certain role or an advertisement? The designer was quick enough to quip and said that “we don’t have any other heroes in our country. I am a designer, nobody is going to give a damn about me. I am talking about actors who are veterans and if they come out and speak about it, then things might change."

The designer also spoke about the kind of racism that is happening all around the globe and is creating an uproar. The fashion designer also threw light on the miseries that are faced by the dark-skinned people. She believes that people have taken things as a joke and have this mentality that being fair-skinned is related to success.

Read: Masaba Gupta Praises Rujuta Diwekar’s 'Monsoon Food Guide', See Post

Read: Masaba Gupta's Stunning Neon Swimsuit Picture Has Her Rumoured Beau's Attention

(Image credit: PR handout)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.