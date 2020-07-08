Masaba Gupta's Hack For Working Out On A Lazy Day Involves Her 'anokhi Pyjamas'

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a life hack with her fans who may be finding it tough to work out during this lockdown season. The actor also shared her personal workout regime for the day and thus inspired her fans to keep up the spirit. Masaba Gupta is a renowned fashion designer and an avid fitness enthusiast and often shares her fitness achievements and workouts with her fans on social media. Hence, the designer took to Instagram to share a life hack for those who maybe be feeling too lazy to work out during the monsoon season.

Masaba Gupta shares a life hack for working out on a lazy day

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a picture of her pyjamas and her shoes along with a long caption. In the caption, the designer mentioned the life hack that may work for many of her fans. She suggested that if one is feeling too lazy, it is better to work out in their pyjamas. Thus implying that one can work out in whatever attire they like and need not necessarily get into a gym appropriate gear, as most of the people have been working out from home. Thus Masaba hinted that she herself has worked out in her “anokhi” pyjamas. She mentioned that she had a good and productive workout session and she was really delighted by it.

Further on in the caption, Masaba Gupta mentioned that she completed a staggering 100 burpees. She also completed 50 push-ups and 3 sets of ab workouts. The workout Masaba Gupta took up was quite intense in nature; however, the time she in which completed it all in was quite astonishing. Masaba mentioned in the caption that she completed all of those exercises under 30 minutes. Masaba Gupta herself was quite impressed with her amazing timing and shared her excitement in the caption. Thus Masaba tried to motivate her fans who may find it tough to work out on a lazy day by sharing her own regime along with her amazing workout intensity.

