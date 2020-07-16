Masaba Gupta To Make Her Acting Debut With Mother Neena Gupta In New Series On Netflix

Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared the first motion poster of her debut series, Masaba Masaba. The upcoming drama series of Netflix will also feature Masaba's mother and actor Neena Gupta. Announcing the upcoming project, the daughter-mother duo shared their first look motion posters. The caption of their posts is intriguing.

Interestingly, Masaba Gupta is seen reading a book in her look poster. The motion poster, featuring Masaba in yellow attire, also has a few cardboard boxes around her. The caption of her post reads, "The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree does it @neena_gupta ? 😃Excited to be making my acting debut in the scripted series ‘ Masaba Masaba ‘ with who else but Neenaji! Coming soon (sic)". Further, she also tagged the makers of her debut project along with Netflix. Scroll down to have a look at her first motion poster.

Masaba's first motion poster of the debut project:

The official synopsis of Masaba Masaba on Netflix's website reads, "Fashion designer Masaba Gupta plays herself as a woman learning to embrace her unconventional path in a world where everyone’s expected to fit in."

On the other side, the second motion poster of Masaba Masaba features Neena Gupta. Neena looks elegant in a yellow-pink saree, accessorised along with golden earrings and a neckpiece. Neena Gupta is seen posing with a sitar. While writing a caption, she mentioned that Masaba irritates her a lot. Her note reads, "Everything will be out in the open now @masabagupta 😉". She also promised her followers that the mother-daughter duo will serve 'dhamaal' to their fans. Watch the motion poster below.

Neena Gupta's look for Masaba Masaba:

Netflix's latest offerings

Well, the team of Netflix started creating the buzz from Wednesday, that is July 15. Many actors, including Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, hyped the excitement of their fans. They shared a video on their social media handle and stated that Netflix is hiding a secret that will be out soon. And, on Thursday, Netflix announced that the OTT platform will soon release 17 movies and web-series.

