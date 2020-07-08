Masaba Gupta Praises Rujuta Diwekar’s 'Monsoon Food Guide', See Post

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share an informative post by Rujuta Diwekar. The fashion designer cleared out that she was truly impressed by the post and was not sharing it due to paid promotion. Masaba Gupta spoke about “Monsoon Food Guide”, a post shared by Rujuta Diwekar. Masaba wrote a heartfelt caption and touched upon important aspects which were jotted down in the original post shared by Rujuta Diwekar.

Masaba Gupta praises Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram post

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Reveals How She Balances Work Schedule And Personal Life Amid Lockdown

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram stories and shared the post uploaded by Rujuta Diwekar. The actor remarked that she has been really enjoying the posts shared by Rujuta Diwekar over time. Masaba then went on to point out that she is no way sharing the post because she is paid to do so. The designer thus cleared out that she is genuinely enjoying the posts by Rujuta and thus shared the post out of appreciation. Masaba then went on to reveal that she herself has never been on a diet plan crafted by Rujuta.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Reminisces Childhood Memories As She Pens Birthday Wish For Her Friend

Masaba then went on to write that the post Rujuta shared speaks of a simple theory which she herself is now following. The theory Rujuta spoke of was to eat food as per the season. This was especially highlighted by Masaba as she went on further to explain the theory. The fashion designer added that there is a definite reason why certain food items are available during particular months and hence the idea of following the theory of eating as per the season. Masaba then added that everyone’s kitchen has enough food items that can generally work towards building immunity or can aid in weight loss.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Masaba Gupta Pens Note, Says 'Maybe We'll Learn Now'

She then specified that there are several ways one tries to maintain a diet; however, following that theory would be something different and rather unique. Masaba then called out the fad of Keto diet and mentioned that she has tried the diet process and will never in future do it again. Masaba then urged her fans to read the post uploaded by Rujuta Diwekar, and ended it by saying “Makes total sense”. Rujuta too replied to the kind words shared by Masaba by re-sharing the post on her story and thanking her for it.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Poses For 'Wild For You', Fans Say Her 'brand Needs No Models'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.