Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Masaba Gupta Pens Note, Says 'Maybe We'll Learn Now'

Masaba Gupta recently expressed her grief for Sushant Singh Rajput through a heartfelt note. She put up a note on her Instagram story. The note says, “Imagine if all these notes on an iPhone were just messy, heartfelt letters to Sushant instead.”

The note further read, “Imagine if your heart poured out unfiltered on paper and you didn’t have to pick a font. Maybe we’ll learn now. Some people depart so that we may finally begin to arrive.” Masaba Gupta also wrote that she didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput so well, with her well-worded note appearing to contrast the meticulous social media posting of condolences and their inability to put across the unadulterated grief of such a tragedy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. A number of angles into his death are being probed. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team. It says-'It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

