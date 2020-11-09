Masaba Gupta Reflects On Mixed Roots After Kamala Harris' Win; 'Like Looking Into Mirror'

On Sunday, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and posted a childhood photo of herself. Along with this, she penned a lengthy note as she wrote at length about her 'ethnicity'. Masaba penned, "You know when I was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian, I thought I was the only one of my kind. I used to think wow, Masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there."

She then wrote about the time when her world opened up. Masaba mentioned that she travelled and discovered so many more people of her kind, on a trip to Antigua. "It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word," she added. Masaba opined that it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so that people mix with the crowd in Mumbai.

"In my fight to understand why I was different. It's just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai, isn’t it?" she asked. Gupta went on to talk about Kamala Harris and wrote that she knows different is so good. "It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the colour, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history," she added.

The fashion designer and actor saluted Kamala Harris and asserted that she plans to go back to her drawing board and sketch bigger, brighter dreams for herself, and the women who will come after her. Check out what Masaba Gupta had to say about the "Madame Vice President, the first black woman, the first person of South Asian descent and more importantly, just the first woman to be VP elect". Along with her childhood pic, Masaba also posted a photo of Kamala Harris. Soon, her post was flooded with comments.

Priyanka Chopra was quick to drop an awestruck emoticon on Masaba Gupta's photos. When the latter caught a glimpse of the same, she wrote, "Priyanka, you lead the way for us in so many ways as well". Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Anaita Shroff Adajania and many others penned their views on Masaba Gupta's ethnicity post. Meanwhile, Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards.

After four days of voting and counting, Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President on Saturday, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, the first South-Asian origin, to become the Vice-President of the United States. Popular faces from across the globe and people from all walks of life congratulated her on social media.

