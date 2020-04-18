Masaba Gupta Recalls Memorable Denim Look That She Styled For Alia Bhatt

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has established herself as one of the leading fashion celebs in the industry right now. She is currently quarantining at her home and has shared with her fans that in the coming days, she will be looking back at some of her biggest hits to date. She also shared that she will be telling fans about the design and all that went into the making of it. Masaba Gupta recently shared an all-denim look by Alia Bhatt and it is too gorgeous.

Masaba Gupta’s denim look for Alia Bhatt

Masaba Gupta recently took to social media to share a picture of Alia Bhatt where she had designed her outfit. She even regarded the design as “Another spin on Denim for Alia”. Masaba Gupta recalled how she had designed this outfit for one of Alia Bhatt’s functions in New York.

In the picture, “Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a full denim ensemble complete with denim palazzos. Masaba Gupta added that her team decided to pair the outfit with a beautiful scalloped Organza jacket that had some beautiful thread work. Alia Bhatt completed her look with flat sandals and a cute hairstyle that made heads turn at the event.

While talking further about the design and Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta added in the caption, “I’ve always associated Alia with all things fine & feminine but with that X-factor that no one else really has”. Gupta even thanked her teammate, Ami Patel for styling the look. She even wished Patel a happy birthday as the stylist turns a year older today.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta’s post here:

Masaba Gupta recently even recalled the time when she dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time back in 2012. She shared a picture of Kareena dressed in a yellow and pink coloured silk saree with a muslin blouse. Masaba Gupta said that the saree worn by Kareena in that post was straight off the runway. She explained how the outfit then went on to become one of the label’s bestsellers for many more years.

