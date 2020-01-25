Masaba Gupta's New Collection Focuses On 'green Wardrobe' Fights The 'plastic Peril'

Masaba Gupta announced her exclusive collection of clothing in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program earlier this week and it is undoubtedly at the top of the fashion game. To her usual aesthetics of design with bold, quirky prints and bright colours, Masaba has added a feature that is extremely clever and economical. The dresses, shrugs, and tops all come with an inbuilt fabric pouch that can be detached and used as a carry bag.

The detachable bags built into the garment are a part of Masaba's latest clothing line titled 'I Will Wear Out Plastic' and it includes 10 exclusive designs of garments with this new style. Using fashion as a tool for activism and empowerment, Masaba Gupta aims to give back to the environment by propagating the idea of a 'green wardrobe' with this collection. Clothing has been used as a means to communicate with people to reduce the use of plastic bags in a unique way as the buyers would have a cloth bag as a reusable accessory with the garments that they wear.

Take a look:

It is a remarkable feat for a designer to integrate fashion with a great cause such as the prevention of the use of plastics in such a creative, quirky and stylish manner. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza was one of the first ones to sign up for this unique concept which solely aims for the betterment of the planet. House of Masaba, the design house, shared photos of the actor through their official Instagram account wearing one of the outfits.

Take a look:

