Masaba Gupta's Rumored BF Satyadeep Misra Shares Sneak Peek Of Her 'work From Home' Scene

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta have been dating each other according to various news portals. The two have been spotted together at several instances and hence it has given rise to rumours which have led to fans believing that the two are a couple. Satyadeep Misra further added more evidence to this rumour by recently sharing a picture of Masaba as she works from home for her projects.

Masaba's rumoured BF Satyadeep shares sneak peek of her 'work from home' scene

Satyadeep Misra shared a candid picture of Masaba working on her laptop as she sat on a bed. He captioned the picture mentioning that Masaba Gupta is indeed working from home. In another picture, one can see the products Masaba has been working on.

The fashion designer has been working diligently on a collaboration with a big brand in beauty products. The designer has been sharing several pictures of this collaboration and it has gotten fans excited for what is going to come out of the collaboration.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Shares Picture Of Rumoured Beau Satyadeep Misra Sporting Her Brand's Mask

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Shares Her Ayurvedic Powder Recipe To Cure 'lockdown Acne'

Masaba later also went ahead and snapped a picture of Satyadeep Misra as he was busy talking on the phone. A silhouette shot of Satyadeep Misra looked amazing in the story and fans loved it. According to a news portal, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra went on a trip to Goa last month and since the lockdown was announced, they have been in quarantine together.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to Madhu Mantena and the couple split up in 2018. According to a news portal, Masaba and Madhu wanted different things from marriage and hence they did not want to pressure the relationship any further and hence they had split. Satyadeep Misra was married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari; however; they got separated in 2013.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Shares Stunning Throwback Pic At Heavenly Location, Calls It 'a Memory'

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Friend Masaba Gupta's Designs, See Pics

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen on MTV Supermodel of the Year as a judge. The show was loved by audiences and was praised a lot as well. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his acting debut with No One Killed Jessica in 2011. Since then he has been looked upon as a talented actor and has delivered some great performances over the years in Bollywood.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.