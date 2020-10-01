Neena Gupta's Daughter Masaba Gupta Reveals What Puts A Smile On Her Mother's Face; Read

Masaba and Neena Gupta are one of the most popular mother-daughter duos in the entertainment industry. They both are very active on their social media accounts too. The mother-daughter duo recently took to their social media accounts and shared a video of them doing the 'Show Them You Know Them Challenge'.

In the video, Masaba Gupta revealed a thing that puts a smile on Neena Gupta’s face instantly. For all the people who are wondering about what is it, here is everything you need to know.

Masaba Gupta reveals what puts a smile on Neena Gupta's face instantly

The mother-daughter duo of Masaba and Neena Gupta took the 'Show Them You Know Them Challenge'. In the video shared by them, Masaba and Neena Gupta are asking each other questions about their life and the judge of this challenge would be the person asking the question.

During this challenge, Neena asked her daughter Masaba Gupta “What instantly puts a smile on my face?” Masaba Gupta answered the question as Vada Pao. The popular street food in Mumbai and Maharashtra. As she answered the question correctly, both Masaba and Neena Gupta burst into laughter. Masaba Gupta further added that it is true. Neena Gupta said that it is very bad to tell people that it is Vada Pao. Here is a look at the video shared on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram.

As soon as Masaba Gupta shared the video on her Instagram, a lot of people took to the comments section of the post and praised the mother-daughter duo for their adorable and funny challenge. Several users called them cute while others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the comments on the video shared by Masaba and Neena Gupta.

Masaba Masaba

Masaba Gupta is one of the popular fashion designers of India. Apart from being a fashion designer, she recently made a name for herself in the acting department as she appeared with her mother, Neena Gupta in a show Masaba Masaba. The Netflix series Masaba Masaba is about Masaba and Neena Gupta’s personal and professional life turned into a fictionalised show. The series premiered on August 28 this year and since then has been trending on the streaming platform. The show featuring Masaba and Neena Gupta in the lead was received well by the audiences all over the world.

