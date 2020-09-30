Masaba Gupta Thinks She Needs To 'mother Her Own Mother Sometimes', Says Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta recently took her Instagram to say that she and her daughter, Masaba Gupta, will soon take a 'Show Them You Know Them Challenge'. Neena Gupta also mentioned an interesting tit-bit about what Masaba thought about her in the post. Take a look at her post and read what Masaba had to say about her mother.

Masaba Gupta on Neena

Pic Credit: Neena Gupta's Instagram

In the video uploaded by Neena Gupta, she mentions that Masaba thinks she knows a lot about her. Neena then explains that sometimes Masaba says she needs to 'mother her own mother'. Neena then gets angry and states - 'How dare she!'. At the end of her video, Neena says that she is going to end this debate once and for all and take the 'Show Them You Know Them Challenge' by a popular brand and answer all questions the mother-daughter duo have for each other.

Neena and Masaba Gupta both are very active on their social media accounts. Prior to this post, Neena took to her page to let her fans know that she will be soon writing her book. She added in her video that she didn't think her life was so interesting that she needed to write a book and added that her friends and family convinced her to do it anyways. Her caption read - 'Sach kahun toh —-likh daali #sachkahutoh @penguinindia @gurveenchadha @rukichawla' (sic). Many fans liked her post and mentioned they would love to read her book. Take a look at Neena's post:

In another one of Neena's posts, fans could spot the actor in a black dress. She sported some colourful bangles and also looked quite beautiful. Her post was captioned - 'Ghar mein jevar pehen ke photo khincha ke khush hun' (sic). Take a look:

Masaba Gupta's posts

In one of her last posts, fans could spot a close-up photo of the fashion designer and actor. She looked very trendy and graceful. The post's caption read - 'The hair commercial no one asked me to do. Fooling around in between shots' (sic). Take a look:

In another post, she could be seen in a pink dress with a drink. The post was captioned - 'Here’s to being a mess but with some pizzazz. Happy Tanqueray & Tonic Weekend guys!' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Neena Gupta's Instagram

