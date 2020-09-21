Neena Gupta Flaunts Royalty And Elegance In BTS Pics From 'Chhatrasal'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures through her official Instagram handle. The actor dropped photos from the sets of Chhatrasal show. Here is everything you need to know about Neena Gupta's latest posts on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Neena Gupta's BTS photos from Chhatrasal shooting

Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared throwback posts through her official Instagram handle on September 20, 2020, Sunday. The actor dropped a few Instagram posts. In one of the posts, Neena Gupta is flaunting a royal look in different shaded sarees. The first photo features her in green attire while posing for the capture. The other two photos showcase a traditional backdrop of a wall brimming with pictures of warriors and kings. Check out the actor's latest photos on the photo-sharing platform.

Similarly, the other Instagram post features Neena Gupta in the backdrop of a palace. In the photo from Chhatrasal shoot, the actor has donned a yellow saree. The snap features her while looking out of the window of the room. The other two photos showcase Neena Gupta in royal red attire. She has accessorized the outfit with statement earrings and paired it with a matching neckpiece.

How Neena Gupta described her BTS pictures?

Neena Gupta had similar captions for both the Instagram posts. She wrote, "Chhatrasal series ki Bhavya shoot Ke Kuch photo." Alongside the description, the actor tagged the official accounts of Chhatrasal, Resonance Digital, Anadii Chaturvedi, and Rachell Ambrose. Check out her post on the photo-sharing platform.

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Comments on Neena Gupta's photos

Within a day of sharing the post on the photo-sharing platform, Neena Gupta garnered over 37, 500 likes and numerous comments. The actor's fans and followers showered her with praises for her royal looks. Many among them dropped emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, hearts, sparkle, fire, claps, roses, crowns, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses on Neena Gupta's photos that you must check out right away.

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.