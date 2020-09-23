Neena Gupta Dresses Up Inside The House, Says 'Ghar Mein Jevar Pehen Ke Photo'

The country is in the process of opening up after the COVID-19 lockdown, but people are still staying indoors due to the threat of the virus. Even celebs are mostly staying indoors and following the social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Neena Gupta recently posted a photo on Instagram in which she dressed up properly while still indoors. Neena Gupta and many other celebs are reliving their fashionable-day pre-COVID while still staying indoors. Here is a look at Neena Gupta's latest Instagram post.

Neena Gupta dons her dress indoors amid COVID-19

Taking to social media, Neena Gupta shared a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous black dress while still staying indoors. She also put on her favourite jewellery to pose for the picture. In the caption for the image, Neena Gupta wrote, "Ghar mein jevar pehen ke photo khincha ke khush hun." She talked about how wearing jewellery and her dress indoors for taking a photo made her happy.

Neena Gupta is staying in touch with her followers on social media and constantly updates her Instagram with new photos and videos. She recently shared a few photos from the sets of the upcoming web-series Chhatrasal. In the images, Neena Gupta is wearing an extravagant sari in front of a wall covered with old portraits.

The actor also recently featured in Netflix's new series Masaba Masaba. Masaba Masaba is all about the life and career of acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who also happens to be Neena Gupta's daughter. Masaba Masaba premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2020, and is a scripted/exaggerated version of Masaba Gupta's real life.

Masaba Masaba is also the first time Neena Gupta and her daughter have featured together on screen. The show was also Masaba's very first appearance as an actor.

All six episodes of the show were directed by Sonam Nair. Alongside Neena and Masaba Gupta, the show also featured Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, and Rytasha Rathore in prominent supporting roles. Masaba Masaba also had numerous celebrity cameos from the Bollywood film industry. Celebs like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Gajraj Rao, Mithila Palkar, Shibani Dandekar, and Malavika Mohanan played an exaggerated version of themselves.

[Promo source: Neena Gupta Instagram]

