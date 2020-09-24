Neena Gupta Announces Her Autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh...', Which She Wrote In Lockdown

Actor Neena Gupta made her mark in Bollywood with the film Badhaai Ho, winning the hearts of her fans. The actor has now announced that she penned her autobiography during her time in quarantine. Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

Neena Gupta announces her autobiography

Actor Neena Gupta posted a video on Instagram and shared that she penned down her life story during her days in lockdown. The actor was dressed in crisp white shirt and paired it with a red and white checkered shrug. She kept her makeup minimal as she announced the news.

Neena Gupta announced that many of her friends and close ones had suggested her to pen down her life story. The actor, however, was skeptical about it since she felt she never achieved anything worth writing about. Amid the pandemic, since Neena Gupta had a lot of time being locked up at home, she decided to pen down her biography.

Neena Gupta finished the book and shared that Penguin India would be publishing it. The book will be published in the next 4-5 months. Titled as 'Sach Kahu Toh..' Neena Gupta's autobiography will be out in around 6 months. The actor-turned-author Neena Gupta added that she wrote down her life story for people to read, hilariously adding that if one gets bored while reading it they can leave it midway.

Many of Neena Gupta's fans were excited upon hearing the news. They shared that they were 'eager to read it'. On the work front, Neena Gupta was seen in her daughter Masaba Gupta's web series, Masaba Masaba. She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama film '83. The actor will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film, based on the historic event when Indian won the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

