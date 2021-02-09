Masaba Gupta Shares Diet Mantra, Says 'simplify Your Food To Simplify Your Life'

Masaba Gupta’s diet plans and food habits are quite popular on social media as she keeps sharing it with all her fans through her Instagram. She recently shared a glimpse of her food plate that consisted of some of the healthy food items She even added a glimpse of her ‘today’s special’ soup to her Instagram story. Have a look at Masaba Gupta’s Instagram photos that showcase her choice of diet food.

Masaba Gupta’s diet food

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared how she loves having simple food in her meals. She shared this photo of her plate filled with some of the healthy food items that consisted of a soup on the side while green veggies and roti in the plate. As Masaba Gupta’s diet is appreciated by her fans, she keeps sharing tips for her fans every time she posts any of her dishes.

Masaba then stated in the caption that if one simplifies their food, they simplify their life too. She further added that one can simplify their food further by making sure that they eat it before sunset. In the end, she shared the names of the dishes in her plate and mentioned that it consisted of a pumpkin soup with Sorghum chapati and mixed veggies having carrot, ivy gourd and beans.

Many of the fans took to Masaba Gupta’s photos and stated in the comments as to how yummy her meal looked while one of the fans mentioned how she also loves eating the same. Many of the fans dropped in emojis to depict how they found her simple food extremely delicious and many stated in the comments how they love it whenever she shares her food pictures with them. Have a look at Masaba Gupta’s Instagram and see how her fans loved her simple food.

As Masaba keeps sharing glimpses of her interesting and healthy diet food, she recently added a picture of her ‘today’s special’ soup in the Instagram stories that consisted of asparagus and celery soup. She clicked a random picture of her soup and posted it for all her fans and even added a heart-eyed emoji on the story to show how much she loved the soup.

