Hina Khan Shares Why She Is Never On A Diet, Says 'never Understood The Concept'

Hina Khan has often motivated all her fans and followers to live a fit and healthy life through her pictures and videos on social media. The actor promotes healthy living. However, did you know that she never follows a particular diet? In an older interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan revealed that she is never on a diet and explained why. Read ahead for more details.

Why is Hina Khan never on diet?

In the interview, Hina Khan was asked if she ever tried a particular diet and it turned out to be a failure. Replying to the same, the actor revealed that she is never on a diet and further added that she follows a regime instead of a strict eating schedule. Hina Khan stated that she is not a diet person. She needs to eat whatever and whenever she feels. Explaining the reason behind not following a diet, Hina Khan said that she doesn't understand the concept of dieting.

She also added that one cannot diet forever, one can follow it for a month or two but not forever. Talking further, Hina Khan shared that when she has to shoot for a song or other projects, where she needs to have a toned body and show off her abs, she puts herself on a strict diet and controls on consuming carbs. She further added that after the shooting schedule is closed she goes back to her routine. Hina Khan was also asked if she has ever tried the 'keto diet'. The actor simply denied.

Actor Hina Khan recently was honoured with 'Times Power Woman' award. She received the honour by dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis. This also was Hina Khan's first award of 2021. Thanking everyone for the accolades, Hina said, "All you women out there, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that’s what I do .. and I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman". Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post.

