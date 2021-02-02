Neena Gupta's thoughts on OTT platforms, 'people enjoy, explore different genre content'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta who is basking in the success of her film The Last Color that released last month on the OTT platform, opened up about the digital run of the film and how she has been receiving rave reviews on the same. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress who has two digital runs including Panchayat and Masaba Masaba said that she is happy that people from all across the world are showering their love on the film after it got showcased at several film festivals. After witnessing a theatrical release last year, Neena is elated to see the film release all over again on the OTT platform.

Neena Gupta's take on OTT platform

Sharing her thoughts over the same, the Badhaai Ho actress said, that with OTT platforms, she feels that her film has received new life all over again. Neena mentioned that word of mouth played a great role in grabbing the attention of the fans. The senior actress was completely taken aback by the kind of comments and love she received for the film and her role from her fans and followers. More than anything, Neena was elated to see that fans turned up in large to watch the film that was neither a potboiler nor had a popular face to it.

With the sway of the films taking a digital route these days owing to the ongoing pandemic, the actress is glad that people all over the world are enjoying a variety of content on OTT, which has according to her opened so many doors for creators, actors, and technicians. Neena feels that the OTT platform has been a good luck charm for all the people because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She further mentioned that a number of producers were suffering due to monetary loss as there were no theatrical releases last year during the coronavirus lockdown. Neena also opined that the producers must have borrowed money and might have to shell off the debt on them. Hailing the digital and online streaming platforms, the actress said that it has actually proved to be a boon for the entire film fraternity. At last, she admitted that instead of her film being stuck in a can, she feels happy to see its release online.

Throwing light on her professional commitments, the actress admitted that the year 2020 proved to be fantastic for her as she did shoot a lot including many commercials. Apart from this, Neena Gupta also wrote a book on her life and is keeping her fingers crossed that people might enjoy reading it. Neena Gupta has four films lined up for release this year including Gwalior with Sanjay Mishra, Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee, and one with Kalki Koechlin.

