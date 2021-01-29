Masaba Gupta Stuns In Yellow Bikini, Writes 'woke Up Dreaming Of The Sea'

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta is quite active on Instagram. She gives major fashion goals with each stylish look she dons. Her ardent fans and followers wait for her pictures for fashion inspiration and Masaba does not disappoint. Her latest post on Instagram is testimony to that where the designer can be seen enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, wearing a stunning bikini.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram post

Masaba Gupta's designer label and fashion choices never fail to make heads turn and her latest social media picture is testimony to that. Masaba took to Instagram and shared a stunning image of herself, posing in a bright yellow bikini, enjoying at a beautiful beach in the Maldives. The Masaba Masaba actor can be seen wearing a yellow-golden bikini and has paired it up with chunky gold earrings. The designer completed her beach look with a pair of black sunglasses. Her caption read, "Woke up dreaming of the sea, salt & sun on this chilly Mumbai morning. Of course, I put on matching gold earrings for my early morning swim in the Maldives ðŸ˜… @heritanceaarah - still thinking of your impeccable food & hospitality ðŸ¤ #maldives #heritanceaarah #throwback" You can view her Instagram post here.

Masaba Gupta has around 1.3 million followers on the social media site and her latest bikini picture received more than 66k likes within a few hours of posting it. Her friends, fans, and followers bombarded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons and complimented her. Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta also commented 'wow' on this picture. While one follower wrote, "Wow stunning ðŸ¤© gorgeous figure Masaba", another one said, "Wow ...you look amazing...you have reduced a lot ðŸ‘ðŸ˜Š" You can see some of the comments on her post here.

Masaba's Instagram is filled with her images wearing her label's designer pieces as well as pictures with her friends, family, and co-workers. Recently, she posted a couple of photos of herself, indulging in aerial yoga, and talked about her health in the caption. She wrote, "The last few days have been filled with rage & disappointment at how my health has been. A freak antibiotic allergy, skin that’s still peeling & stinging but I had to get back to routine. Back to Yoga class this morning with 108 Surya Namaskars & a peaceful inversion ( that was slightly tilted ðŸ˜…) and I feel like myself again. Hope you move today in whatever way you can & thank your body for putting up with so much patiently. ðŸ¤ðŸ™ðŸ¼"

Image Credits: Masaba Gupta Official Instagram Account

