Masaba Gupta Reacts To Fan Calling Her 'female Protagonist Of Colour': 'Our Time Is Now'

Masaba Gupta recently replied to a fan complimenting her for being 'a female protagonist of colour with acne scars' even on-screen. The designer took to her Instagram handle to share the screenshot of Masaba Masaba review by her fan and penned a note for the latter. Masaba Gupta wrote, 'girls, our time is now'. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba reacts to a fan complimenting her

Image Credits - Masaba Gupta Instagram Stories

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story of the screenshot read as,

'But hat resonated with me the most on a personal level was the fact that Masaba had visible, deep acne scars in which she and the production team made no attempt to conceal.'

The fan article further read as 'Maybe it's because I don't watch enough Tv, but I can say with absolute certainty that I've never seen a female-identifying protagonist of colour with acne scars on television in my entire 23 years of existence. More than that, I don't think I've ever seen a female protagonist of colour with acne scars as the center of varied and competing romantic attention by no means because she needs for validation, but because it's just part of her life'.

Impressed by her fan's words, Masaba Gupta took a screengrab of it and thanked the fan for Masaba Masaba review. Talking about the same, she said that her web series is not trying to bring change overnight but it promotes equal opportunity for women of any kind. She also added that she does not even mean to disrespect women who choose to be conventional. Referring to her getting into acting, Masaba Gupta explained that she respects everyone else in this industry but even she deserves to be a part of it.

Masaba Gupta's note read as:

'Girls, our time is now. This is not about trying to bring about change overnight - it's about equal opportunity for women of color & women who defy convention. but not for a second disrespecting those who choose to be conventional too. I respect that this your table..but I deserve a seat here too'.

About 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Masaba follows the scripted version of Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life. Helmed by Sonam Nair the Netflix series follows Masaba's life story featuring her mother actor Neena Gupta and her family. Masaba Gupta's web series was bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. Take a look at the trailer.

