Masaba Gupta Shares Stunning Throwback Pic At Heavenly Location, Calls It 'a Memory'

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram and shared a stunning throwback picture of herself at a heavenly location with pristine water and blue skies. Masaba Gupta captioned the picture as, "A memory" and also asked fans to stay tuned. Gupta looks as gorgeous as ever in a pretty floral beachwear.

The fashion designer is seen hiding her face, as she protects herself from the sun. Not to miss the huge hoops that complement her beachy look. Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram post here.

Masaba Gupta, on May 28, also shared posts and announced that her brand, Masaba, and the team has now resumed operations at the Bengaluru store issued by MHA & Karnataka Government. She also announced that the team will follow staff safety measures and customer safety measures too. Moreover, Masaba Gupta also announced that the store in Chennai has also opened.

Masaba's recipe to cure acne

The Supermodel of The Year judge opened up about her acne problems on her Instagram stories. However, along with admitting to suffering from acne problems, she wrote about women dealing with 'lockdown acne'. Masaba Gupta decided to seek ayurvedic remedy and asked her followers on Instagram if they wanted her to help them on this journey. After 96% of them voted "yes", she shared an ayurvedic cure for acne on her Instagram handle.

Masaba Gupta shared a remedy made with readily available ingredients at home to treat acne. The ingredients for her ayurvedic powder included one stick of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of methi, a half-inch slice of ginger, one peppercorn and half teaspoon of white jeera. For making the powder, she asked to grind all the ingredients into a slightly dense powder and mix a teaspoon of the same in hot water and drink it on empty stomach.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta has been sharing a slew of cute childhood pictures too. She shared an endearing vintage throwback picture with her mother, Neena Gupta and another set of pictures featuring herself. The caption to the post read, "Neena Gupta used to tell me all the time - Koi kaam chhota nahin hota, Na toh ‘Glamour’ wala na ghar ki safai wala." Take a look here.

