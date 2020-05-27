Masaba Gupta Shares Her Ayurvedic Powder Recipe To Cure 'lockdown Acne'

The coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors and practice self-isolation for more than two months now. Considering the fact that a lot of folks are stuck at home and businesses have close because of the pandemic, a trip to the salon for regular skincare treatments is not possible. However, if you are into skincare and suffer from acne problems then ace designer Masaba Gupta has an ayurvedic solution that you can try at home to nurture your skin amid lockdown.

Masaba Gupta has an ayurvedic solution to 'lockdown acne'

The Supermodel of The Year Judge, Masaba Gupta, like a lot of people, is suffering from painful breakouts amid lockdown. The designer opened up about her acne problems on her Instagram stories. However, along with admitting to suffering from acne problems, she has also been reading a lot about women dealing with 'lockdown acne'.

For some undisclosed reasons, Masaba Gupta decided to seek ayurvedic remedy and recently asked her followers on Instagram if they wanted her to help them on this journey with her. After 96% of them voted "yes", she shared an ayurvedic cure for acne on her Instagram handle.

In the next story, Masaba Gupta shared an ayurvedic remedy made with readily available kitchen ingredients to treat acne. The ingredients for her ayurvedic powder include 1 stick of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of methi, a 1-inch piece of ginger, 1 peppercorn and 1/2 teaspoon of white jeera. For making the powder, all you need to do is grind all the ingredients into a slightly dense powder and mix a teaspoon of the same in hot water and drink it on empty stomach.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta recently judged MTV's reality show Supermodel of The Year alongside Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar and Ujjwala Raut. The ace designer also shared a piece of good news with her fans on social media as the operations at her clothing brand Masaba's Banglore outlet have resumed as per the guidelines by the Karnataka government. In addition to sharing the good news, she also shared the list of safety measures that will be undertaken at the store. Check out her IG post below:

(Image credit: Masaba Gupta Instagram)

