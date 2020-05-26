Masaba Gupta Shares Picture Of Rumoured Beau Satyadeep Misra Sporting Her Brand's Mask

Rumours of actor Satyadeep Misra dating fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, to add fuel to the fire, Masaba Gupta shared a picture of her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra wearing a face mask of her brand. Masaba’s brand, House of Masaba made face masks considering its need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Satyadeep Misra in Masaba’s brand

Masaba Gupta shared the picture on her personal Instagram account, which was then shared by the official Instagram account of Masaba’s brand House of Masaba. While posting the picture, Masaba Gupta stated that she has been receiving a lot of queries whether or not the face masks were unisex.

To put a rest to all the doubts, the ace designer shared a picture of her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra wearing the face mask. In the social media post, she wrote, ‘A lot of people asked - @houseofmasaba masks are unisex.’ [sic]

Both Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta have been in the news after the news of the couple quarantining together in Goa was revealed. According to reports, the couple headed up to Goa for a romantic weekend. However, before they could come back, the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed and the travel was stopped. The couple hence had to quarantine in Goa and have reportedly been together since the lockdown began.

About Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena and they got divorced last year after announcing their separation a few months prior. Masaba Gupta was seen as a judge on the reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. She was on the judging panel alongside actor Malaika Arora and supermodel Milind Soman. Masaba Gupta owns her own brand of clothing called House of Masaba.

About Satyadeep Misra

Satyadeep Misra was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari and got divorced in 2013. Aditi Rao Hydari and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in 2009 and after a few short years, the couple announced their separation. Satyadeep Misra made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film No One Killed Jessica.

Actors Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji were also a part of the film. Satyadeep Misra Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bombay Velvet, and Love Breakups Zindagi amongst others. He was also a part of the web-series Thinkistan for both the seasons.

