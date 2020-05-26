Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Friend Masaba Gupta's Designs, See Pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known for her fashion sense and has aced many red carpet looks. The actor has won hearts with her strong style game from the very beginning of her journey in the Hindi film industry. Sonam is friends with many from the industry, one of them being fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Take a look at times Sonam Kapoor opted for her longtime friend Masaba Gupta’s designs.

Sonam Kapoor in dresses designed by Masaba Gupta

For one of the Filmfare red carpet events, Sonam Kapoor opted for an ivory organza silk saree from the Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor collection. The sheer organza saree had embellishments at the hem with a pristine white thread. Sonam teamed her saree with an all-over daisy printed blouse. The actor completed her look with a pair of pearl jewellery and fine cut diamond earrings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. For her makeup, she opted to have smokey eyes, filled-in brows and a nude lip tint. Keeping her locks tousled, the actor pulled them back in a low ponytail.

Back in December 2019, Sonam Kapoor posted some of her beautiful pictures wearing a printed lehenga from Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta’s new collection. In the picture, Sonam is seen donning a short knotted blouse with a patterned lehenga. She kept her hair loose and makeup subtle to complete her look.

Wearing a saree from House Of Masaba, Sonam Kapoor looked mesmerising in the emerald green floral rush saree. She teamed her attire with a Victorian-esque blouse which gave a quite vintage feel to it. From the crepe texture to the colour and print, the outfit was one of the coolest sarees the actor has ever worn. The oxidised silver jewellery from Silver Streak, bold winged eye and straight, sleek hair, and a mini bag complemented the perfect look of Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor wore a full-sleeved red and golden floor-length Anarkali dress by Masaba Gupta during the promotions of her film The Zoya Factor. The actor paired her attire with a solid red dupatta. She completed her ethnic look with a neatly tied bun and a pair of large golden jhumkas. For her makeup, she chose nude lips and a red bindi. Her elegant look was rounded up with a pair of pretty juttis.

Sonam Kapoor knows how to even make saree 'easy to handle' at the airport. After her grand wedding in the year 2018, Sonam Kapoor was spotted leaving for Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja in a stylish summer-themed saree by designer Masaba Gupta. The mint coloured, soft chanderi saree had lotus prints in peppy pink. She teamed her attire with a pair of diamond studs and matching footwear.

