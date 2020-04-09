Masaba Gupta Aces Tough Yoga Posture While In Quarantine; Fans Go Gaga

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are maintaining a close connection with their fans through their social media. From sharing memes to sharing their workout routine, Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of what they are up to during this time. Recently, Masaba Gupta gave a glimpse of her home workout as she succeeded in doing a difficult stretch like a boss.

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture where she is seen working on a body posture of yoga. The fashion designer is spotted in gorgeous athleisure that is shorts and a sports bralette. Masaba Gupta, in the picture, is seen holding her one leg upside as she stretches her other hand to maintain her body balance. As soon as Masaba Gupta posted the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with praises. There were fans appreciating her form while some called it an ‘amazing hold’. There were loads of users who praised her with heart and kissing emoticons.

Also Read| Home décor tips from Neena & Masaba Gupta that will spruce up a monochromatic home

Also Read| Home décor tips by Neena and Masaba Gupta on balancing utility & beauty with furniture

Also Read| When Neena Gupta wore outfits designed by daughter Masaba Gupta

On April 3, 2020, Rhea Gupta took to her social media handle and posted an IG story where she talked about her post-quarantine plans with her bestie Masaba Gupta. She tagged Masaba Gupta in the post and stated that they will be going to Mahesh Lunch Home (a popular eatery in Mumbai) once this quarantine situation is over. It was written over a photo that featured a young Elton John and Cher. The post suggested that the two will be arriving at the Mahesh Lunch Home dressed like John and Cher. Masaba Gupta and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor are two reputed fashion designers of the fashion industry. The two are also great friends. In the past, they have also come together for The Chronicles Of Femininity, a clothing collection.

Also Read| Neena Gupta has 'lost it', comments daughter Masaba Gupta as lockdown fever takes over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.