Neena Gupta Has 'lost It', Comments Daughter Masaba Gupta As Lockdown Fever Takes Over

Neena Gupta seems to be enjoying her time in quarantine. Recently, on Neena Gupta's Instagram, the actor posted a video of herself where she is dancing and singing with her dog keeping her company. While people enjoyed it thoroughly, Masaba Gupta, Neena's daughter, thinks her mother seems to have "lost it".

Masaba Gupta says mother Neena has "lost it"

Earlier in the afternoon, Neena "Zyada" Gupta posted a video of herself in some hilly location, singing and dancing to encourage people to stay home. The lyrics of her song goes, "ghar mein rehna hai...pagal nahi hu main" and so on. In the video, she is wearing a long kaftan with jeans and sunglasses while her furry friend is following her movements. Adding a caption to the video, Neena Gupta wrote, "Ye toe gaee kaam se #quarantine #stayhome #staypostive #stayhealthy (sic)"

While many people thought the actor looked cute and quirky in the stint, daughter Masaba Gupta thought her mother has "lost it". Director Anu Ranjan also seems to share Masaba's opinion and commented "Mama Losin it baby" tagging Masaba in it. Take a look:

Neena Gupta's upcoming movies

Neena Gupta was last seen on the silver screen in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. Her project seems to be a television series, Panchayat where she plays the role of Manju Devi. Besides this, Neena Gupta will also be seen in Gwalior which will be jointly directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajeev Barnwal. Apart from this, she also an untitled Kaashvi Nair film in her kitty.

