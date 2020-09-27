Masaba Gupta's Achievements That She Proudly Takes Credits For

Masaba Gupta is one of the leading fashion designers in the fashion industry. She recently featured in a web series Masaba Masaba which depicted her personal and professional life. Masaba Gupta started her career in the fashion industry at the age of 19. Soon, she built her own empire of a fashion brand called the House of Masaba, making it to become one of the top designers of the industry.

Masaba Gupta's achievements

Masaba Gupta applied for the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai at the age of 19. With the help of Wendell Rodricks, she named her first collection Kattran, miniature bits of fabric. After her first fashion show itself, Masaba Gupta was known for the creative and artistic names she gave each collection. Her designs are defined to be a blend of contemporary and traditional with a pinch of modernity. According to Culture Trip, Masaba Gupta falls under the top 10 fashion designers one should know.

In 2009, Masaba Gupta won the Gen Next Award for her work inspired by labour-class women at construction sites. For her mixed and matched colours and prints, functional saree drapes and tucks, she has won the most promising designer award from the International Institute of Fashion Design. Masaba Gupta is the first Indian fashion designer who has been credited to do a fashion show via Instagram. She has also claimed that around 60 per cent of her sales happen through Whatsapp.

Masaba Gupta often does a Q&A round on Instagram and answered some questions by her fans. One of Masaba Gupta's fans had asked her about that one thing she was extremely proud of, to which the latter replied that she was India's first designer to have a series after her, and she was extremely proud about it. Another proud moment that the designer shared, was a scene from her series Masaba Masaba. Despite making a debut in acting, she nailed the scene which only had to be shot in one take.

In 2017, Masaba Gupta represented India in an exhibit showcasing re-designs of Levi’s iconic trucker jacket. The exhibit also featured re-designs by Justin Timberlake and other celebrities. Masaba Gupta launched her store The House of Masaba in 2017 and so far has 10 stores in four major cities in India, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Masaba Gupta’s sarees are raw and bold and her store collection also includes, jackets, funky lower and striped Kurtis. Last year, Masaba Gupta’s store The House of Masaba completed 10 years of being a part of the growing industry. After having to expand her stores in different cities across India, Masaba Gupta expanded her stores in Chennai and Kolkata.

(Disclaimer: The Information in this article has been sourced from different websites including Business World, YouStory and others)

