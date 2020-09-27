Masaba Gupta Shares Skincare Recommendations, Reveals 'what Not To Do List'

Fashion expert Masaba Gupta never fails to give beauty tips to her fans army. Recently, during a Q&A session, the fashion icon, while answering a fan's question, revealed that she has ‘bad skin’. However, while doing so Masaba also recommended a ‘What not to do list’ to prevent her fans from indulging in unhealthy skin routines.

Masaba Gupta’s skin care recommendation

An inquisitive fan, who were desperate to know Masaba’s skincare routine, asked her how does she manage to have great skin. Disagreeing with the fan, Masaba disclosed that in reality, she deals with ‘bad skin’. Stating that fans can see it on her show Masaba Masaba, the fashion designer went on to share her ‘not to do list’ with her fan army. The Supermodel of the Year judge also added that she isn’t a great fan of ‘too-much’ makeup. Instead, she relies on her stylists to come up with something ‘light and easy’.

Masaba Gupta’s ‘What not to do’ list

Laser

Vampire facial

Masaba Gupta’s glowing skin secret

Previously, Masaba also revealed the secret product that helps her skin recover from a sleepless night. In one of the pictures shared on her Instagram story, she was seen lazing on her bed donning a face mask. She wrote alongside that “Himalayan Clay Mask” helps her save 15 minutes of sleep. Take a look:

How to treat acne? Courtesy Masaba Gupta

Not only that, but the ace designer amid the lockdown also shared an ayurvedic solution that her fans can try at home to nurture their skin. Revealing that she suffered from painful breakouts during the shutdown, she shared the ingredients and method of an ayurvedic solution that helped her deal with skin problems. See her beauty regime:

