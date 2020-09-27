How Does Masaba Gupta Handle PCOD? Fashion Maven Shares 3 Important Tips

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle to entertain fans. During the interaction, Masaba got candid and answered vivid questions with great spontaneity and boldness. While a few curious fans asked the celeb about her recently released show Masaba Masaba, other questions were aimed at her fitness. Speaking of which, one of the inquisitive fans enquired about how the fashion icon deals with PCOD.

How does Masaba Gupta deal with PCOD?

While asking the question, the user shared her ordeal explaining that she has been dealing with the problem for seven years and her condition yet continues to only worsen. After carefully listening to her fan, Masaba gave away three important tips to her fan. Not only did the fashion maven suggested the safest ways to deal with PCOD but also pointed out how several people indulge themselves in following harmful diets that have an adverse effect on their body.

Masaba Gupta’s tip no.1: Lose Weight

Lose Weight!! It’s the best way! But please do it in a safe and slow way.

Masaba Gupta’s tip no.2: Say no to a crappy diet

Do not get on some crap fat diet especially Keto – it messed my body up.

Masaba Gupta’s tip no.3: Consult a nutritionist

Speak to a nutritionist – eat ghar ka khaana. Workout 6 days a week. Stay happy. Bas

What is PCOD?

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is a common condition which affects almost 5-10% of women between the age group 12-45 years, as per Columbia Asia. The outlet further suggests that it is a problem caused due to hormonal imbalance in a women’s body. PCOD affects the menstrual cycle and can also cause difficulty while conceiving. The common symptoms of the disease are no ovulation, acne, hirsutism and irregular menstruation. If not treated it can further cause diabetes, heart diseases and obesity.

Exercise for PCOD problem, courtesy Exercise Right

Cardio – Good for reducing stabilising mood, boosting fertility and insulin resistance

Strength training – Good for reducing insulin resistance, increasing metabolic rate, improving body composition (more muscle and less fat tissue)

HIIT aka High-Intensity Interval Training – Good for increasing cardiovascular fitness and decreasing waist circumference

Core Strength – Good for general well-being and injury prevention, preparing your body for pregnancy

