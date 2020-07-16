Neena Gupta Furious At Netflix, Says ‘Bohot Gussa Aa Raha Hai Mujhe’; Here's Why

Since the past few days, several Bollywood actors have been taking to social media to talk about a 'secret project' with Netflix. The hashtag #ComeOnNetflix has also been trending on social media due to the same. The latest actor to join the league now is Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta gets angry at Netflix

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to social media to share a video talking about how angry she is at Netflix. In the video, Neena Gupta can be seen saying how she is very angry at Netflix now. She then goes on to ask why Netflix has kept things as suspense. Neena Gupta also captioned the picture as, “#ComeOnNetflix kya chal raha hai zara hume bhi bataiye!”.

Neena Gupta was dressed in a yellow kurta with full sleeves. She was also seen wearing a pair of spectacles and stud earrings. The actor went for a no-makeup look in the video.

Take a look at Neena Gupta’s post here:

However, it is not just Neena Gupta who has talked about this on social media. Actor Kajol also took to social media to share a boomerang video of herself giggling. She also wrote, “#ComeOnNetflix PLEASE don't make me keep such secrets!”.

Even Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of herself going through a range of emotions. Her film Gunjan Saxena is all set to go for a Netflix release. Janhavi Kapoor also wrote, “Can’t wait to share this very special journey of #GunjanSaxena with all of you #ComeOnNetflix pleeease can we end the suspense”.

Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared a video of himself sitting on a chair and wondering. He also shared the post with the hashtag #ComeOnNetflix. He even asked Netflix till when will they keep the news with themselves.

After a series of films releasing on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, the digital platform Netflix is also expected to make a big announcement soon. According to several reports, a big list of movies and shows will be releasing on the platform soon. A list of films including Bhumi Pednekar’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai, etc is all set to reportedly release on the platform.

