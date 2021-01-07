Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets Hindi Release Date; Makers Share Big Announcement

Hindi title of Southstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master, revealed on January 6. To share this big announcement, trade-analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and shared the official poster of the upcoming film's Hindi version. In his brief caption, Taran Adarsh wrote that Thalapathy Vijay starrer's Hindi title is Vijay The Master.

He also stated that the film will be released on the occasion of Pongal, which is on January 14. A day before, this announcement, the makers of the film shared a piece of news for Vijay's fans. But before that, take a look at the new poster below.

Master Hindi release date out

As mentioned above, the makers announced that they will share a new promo every day till the film releases. The announcement was made on January 5. So far, two promos have been shared on the verified social media handles of the makers. The first promo was a snip from a song of the upcoming film, featuring Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, the second promo left fans intrigued as Thalapathy Vijay is seen in his action avatar. Both the promos have garnered more than 600k views, so far. On the other hand, fans of the actor have flooded their comments section of posts with their reaction, which are mostly positive. Scroll down to watch the promos.

Details of Vijay's Master

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release worldwide in theatres on January 13 in the Tamil and Telugu versions while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action-thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles. As the government of Tamil Nadu has allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 per cent capacity, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagarajand directorial will mark the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi will portray the character of the antagonist in the upcoming film. The film was earlier scheduled to release last year in April. However, the makers postponed the release due to the scare of Coronavirus.

