Mayawati Wants CBI Probe In Sushant's Death; Reveals 'real Purpose' Of Congress Netas

As the demand grows for a CBI investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BSP supremo Mayawati has also batted for the same, opining that CBI should enter the fray instead of a probe by Police departments of two states. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati on Thursday said that the facts surrounding the circumstances of Sushant's death and the allegations levelled by his father pave a clear path for a CBI investigation.

Moreover, Mayawati has lashed out at Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar claiming that their aim is to benefit from the situation and not ensuring justice to late Sushant's family. She also served a caveat to Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

"It seems that the real purpose of Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar is to fulfill their political interests first and to provide justice to the victim's family later - this is not at all appropriate. Maharashtra's government should be serious," former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

1. बिहार मूल के युवा बालीवुड अभिनेता सुशान्त सिंह राजपूत की मौत का मामला रोज नए तथ्यों के उजागर होने व उनके पिता द्वारा पटना पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। अब मामले की जाँच महाराष्ट्र व बिहार पुलिस द्वारा होने से बेहतर है कि प्रकरण की जाँच सीबीआई ही करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 30, 2020

2. साथ ही, सुशान्त राजपूत प्रकरण में महाराष्ट्र व बिहार के काग्रेंसी नेताओं के अलग-अलग रवैये से ऐसे लगता है कि इनका असल मकसद इस प्रकारण की आड़ में पहले अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ की पूर्ति करना है तथा पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाना बाद में, जो कतई उचित नहीं। महाराष्ट्र सरकार गंभीर हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 30, 2020

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had been at the forefront of demanding CBI investigation on Sushant's death. He had written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe and had joined the movement for ‘justice’, even lighting a candle for Sushant.

Dr. Swamy had earlier said: "The way things are developing and things are coming out, it is inevitable that CBI inquiry will take place, in case it is not done, I will go to Court, I am just waiting for Mumbai Police to do its job." Swamy also took to Twitter and requested the people of the country to urge their respective MPs to write to PM in order to initiate a probe in the case.

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

Supreme Court to decide on Mumbai Police vs Bihar Police

Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking the case to be shifted to Mumbai from Patna. Following this, Sushant's family's lawyer has filed a caveat on Thursday morning that no decision should be taken without hearing them first.

