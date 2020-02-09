Mean Girls And Other Movies That Went On To Become Broadway Shows

While one may have heard about the numerous theatre plays or Broadway shows that have been turned into movies. But it works the other way around as well. Nowadays many people may find the famous classic movies, comedy films, animated movies and even horror shows to take to stage and theatres and broadway shows. Here is the list of famous Hollywood films that went on to become broadway shows.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey who wrote the screenplay of her 2004 movie Mean Girls, turned to the theatre in 2017 to turn her teen comedy movie into a pop musical. The musical was performed at the August Wilson Theatre and even received many nominations for the Tony award. The 2007 musical garnered many positive reviews and was based on the exact plot of the 2004's hit film featuring the characters Cady Heron and her fights with Regina George.

Seven Brides For Seven Brothers

Seven Brides For Seven Brothers was a musical film that released in the 1950s. People appreciated this movie due to the eccentric choreography of the iconic dance numbers in the movie. In the 1970s, the movie turned to stage for stage musicals whereas it was in 1982 that the movie headed to broadway. Here is the performance of the movie at a Broadway theatre.

Beauty And The Beast

Disney's 1991 animated classic movie Beauty And The Beast is one of the famous Disney movies that saw a great run at the theatres as well as Broadway. Beauty And The Beast was the 10th longest production in the history of Broadway running from 1994 to 2007. Last year, it was announced that the updated Beauty And The Beast are planned to return to Broadway again.

Anastasia

Another animated film that saw a good fate on Broadway was the animated film, Anastasia. The 1997 film depicts the story of the Duchess Anastasia's failed escape from the palace which ends up her falling down where she forgets all about her existence.

It came to Broadway in the year 2017 while retaining the original songs of the film. After as much as 808 performances, the show finally closed in March 2019.

