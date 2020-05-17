Man Dancing To 'You Are My Sonia' Floors Netizens As They Tag Hrithik Roshan On The Video

Twitter seems to have found a gem in rural pockets of India where TikTok has become an important source of entertainment for people. An account by the name of Arman Rathod shared a video of a man dancing to the popular number from the 2001 film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham - 'You are My Sonia'. The man's jaw-dropping dance moves seem to have impressed the Twitteratis as they have been sharing the video on their timelines and tagging Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on the post so he can see it too.

Have a look:

C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o06ozeT3tz — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020

Read | Hilarious video of monkey casually sitting at school's parking lot breaks internet

Read | 'Karate-kitty': Cat uses cobra punch defenses to fight owner, netizens amused

Several Twitteratis have shared the video where the man can be seen dancing to the Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor starrer hit song in an open field. People have been urging their fellow Twitter users to make the man famous as his brilliant dance moves remind them of the original song where Hrithik Roshan had showcased his fine skills as a dancer. Twitteratis have been tagging not only Hrithik but also Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan to get their attention on the man's dancing skills.

Many Twitter users have commented on the post saying that his dance moves are 'flawless' and 'as smooth as Prabhu Deva'. One user commented, “What a khatarnak dancer” along with a thumbs-up for the dance performance.

Read | Doodle Challenge: This online challenge asks people to harness their guessing skills

Read | Elephant uses branch of a tree to scare off angry rhino, video breaks internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.